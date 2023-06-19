Motion to Suppress: New DNA evidence may not be introduced in A.J. Armstrong’s third trial

Prosecutors will argue that a shirt worn by A.J. Armstrong after his parents’ murders in 2016, holds critical DNA evidence in the case.

Sources have told KPRC 2 Investigates the material may be blood.

The curious new revelation that the shirt may contain important evidence comes almost seven years after the crimes were committed.

Three trials have followed. The first two, in 2019 and 2022, ended in hung juries.

The wheels of justice are turning slowly during trial number three, which has already been delayed twice, since 16 jurors were selected, out of a pool of more than 200.

The issue will be front and center Tuesday morning on “The Bench” which is scheduled to air Tuesday at 8 A.M..