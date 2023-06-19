Law enforcement, dive teams searching for man who went under water, hasn’t resurfaced in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office as well as dive teams are searching for a man in northeast Harris County.

@HCSOTexas units and Dive Team are responding to the Magnolia Gardens area, 17700 blk of Riverside. An adult male (approx 24), possibly unable to swim, went under water and has not resurfaced. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/cHM4nd53UZ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 19, 2023

According to the sheriff’s office, the approximately 24-year-old man, who possibly could not swim, went under water and has not resurfaced. This is happening in the Magnolia Gardens area in the 17700 block of Riverside Street.

The sheriff’s office has not identified the body of water this is happening at, but maps of the area show it is very close to the San Jacinto River.