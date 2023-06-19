89º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Law enforcement, dive teams searching for man who went under water, hasn’t resurfaced in northeast Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Drowning, Riverside Street, Harris County, Magnolia Gardens
Police lights (WDIV)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office as well as dive teams are searching for a man in northeast Harris County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the approximately 24-year-old man, who possibly could not swim, went under water and has not resurfaced. This is happening in the Magnolia Gardens area in the 17700 block of Riverside Street.

The sheriff’s office has not identified the body of water this is happening at, but maps of the area show it is very close to the San Jacinto River.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email