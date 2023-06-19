Eastbound frontage road lanes blocked after oil spill on I-10 at Uvalde in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – Crews are working to clean up after an oil spill along the I-10 frontage road in east Harris County.

EAST HARRIS COUNTY: Oil spill on I-10 East Freeway at Uvalde has all the eastbound frontage road lanes blocked. Crews are working on beginning clean up, which is expected to take multiple hours. Mainlanes not impacted. pic.twitter.com/qtjv0w5e9U — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) June 19, 2023

According to TxDOT - Houston District, all the eastbound frontage road lanes are blocked on I-10 and Uvalde.

Main lanes of I-10 are not being impacted, but the cleanup is expected to take several hours.