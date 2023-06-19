Amanda Edwards dropping bid for Houston mayor, now running for Congress

Amanda Edwards announced on Monday she is leaving the Houston mayoral race to attempt to run for Congress and represent Texas’ 18th Congressional District.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee currently serves in this district.

Edwards was born in Houston was previously an attorney and At-Large Houston City Council Member.

“I am running for Congress to place people over politics, and to deliver the results our community deserves. As Congresswoman Jackson Lee seeks to come home to serve as Houston’s next mayor, I seek to continue the strong legacy of servant leadership in the 18th Congressional District. From Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, Congressman Mickey Leland, Congressman Craig Washington to Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the people of the 18th Congressional District deserve the next leg of this relay to continue to be strong, bold, effective and focused on the people,” Edwards said in a news release.

During her time on city council, she tried to help women and businesses owned by minorities. She also spearheaded the city’s task force to help create Houston’s Innovation District.

“Amanda has also led efforts to promote more multi-modal transportation and infrastructure in our community. As a result of Hurricane Harvey, Amanda has mobilized hundreds of volunteers to go door to door to help support vulnerable residents (i.e. low-income seniors) who have still yet to recover,” Edwards’ office stated.

Some issues she hopes to focus on as she runs for Congress are the economy, healthcare, and education.

Edwards has also been on the National League of Cities Board of Directors, the Advisory Council for Accelerator for America, Houston Exponential Board of Directors, Board of Directors President for Project Row Houses in the Historic Third Ward community, Texas Lyceum, the Houston Area Urban League Young Professionals, and other local organizations.

She graduated from Eisenhower High School and received a political science degree from Emory University. She received her law degree from Harvard Law School.