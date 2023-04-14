WATCH LIVE: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee officially announces run for Houston mayor

HOUSTON – U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is joining the Houston mayoral race, scrambling the already crowded field.

“Sheila Jackson Lee wants to come home to be your mayor for the city of Houston,” Jackson Lee said at a church event Sunday. “I will not be able to do it without each and every one of you.”

Jackson Lee’s comments were live-streamed by the church, City Cathedral Church, and shared Monday morning by Urban Reform, a Houston online publication.

Jackson Lee enters a mayoral contest that is already well underway. The early frontrunner has been state Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston, Robert Gallegos, a member of the Houston City Council; Gilbert Garcia, former chairman of the city’s Metropolitan Transit Authority; and Amanda Edwards, a former City Council member.

One of Jackson Lee’s Democratic colleagues from Houston, U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, has already endorsed Whitmire. Whitmire declined to comment on Jackson Lee’s announcement.

Lee is set to make her official announcement and host a rally at Post Houston Friday starting at 5 p.m.

The election is in November, and the seat is open because incumbent Sylvester Turner is term-limited. The office is nonpartisan, though Houston is solidly blue and most of the prominent candidates identify as Democrats.

Jackson Lee has been in Congress since 1995 — one of the most senior Texans in Congress — and established herself as a Democratic icon in Houston. She would not have to give up her congressional seat to run for mayor.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this post.