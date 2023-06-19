14-year-old in critical condition after being shot outside apartment complex in northwest Houston

A 14-year-old is in critical condition after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex on Hammerly Boulevard in northwest Houston Sunday afternoon.

A woman named Isabel said she saw the teen running but didn’t know she had been shot. She said the teen was in a lot of pain and started losing consciousness.

“I tried to ask the teen the name, the age and if the teen seen anything but the teen kept on coming basically in and out, I think of shock,” Isabel said.

Neighbors helped apply pressure to the teens wounds until EMS arrived.

“We just heard what sounded like gunshots like one after another like multiple,” Isabel said.

Isabel lives at the Banyan Shores Apartments and saw the teen running.

“I didn’t think anything of it. I thought they were just playing until my husband looked out and he was the one who saw the teen on the floor,” she said.

Houston police said the teen ran to a nearby unit for help. Detectives believe she was shot at least three times.

“One to the stomach, one to the left hand and possibly a third time to the shoulder,” David Solis with HPD Major Assaults Unit said.

The teen was rushed to the hospital and went into surgery. Police spent several hours collecting evidence and processing the scene but it’s unclear what lead to the shooting.

“We believe that the victim was sitting with a friend outside the apartment complex prior to the shooting. That friend was able to come and get medical attention for the victim, but that friend did not stick around. If that friend can talk to us let us know what they saw and what they heard it would help,” Solis said.

Isabel is glad the teen was able to get help but said the crime is getting a lot worse.

“It concerns me because I have kids. I’m a mother myself. So, I’m praying for the teen that hopefully the teen makes it out from this,” she said.

Houston police said the teen is listed in critical condition. Detectives are hoping security camera can help them come up with a lead in the case.

If you know anything, contact HPD or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.