Monday is Juneteenth, which marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston were officially notified the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed, and they were no longer slaves.

That important historical moment is celebrated in Galveston every year and across the country.

But many people do not know Juneteenth its own unique history in a small village in Mexico.

Watch ‘Discovering Juneteenth in Mexico’ Monday at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

The village is Nacimiento, which is in the north-central section of the Mexican state of Coahuila. It sits just 115 miles from the Texas border, 450 miles from Houston, and about 500 miles from Galveston.

KPRC 2′s Keith Garvin and photojournalist Roger Franco traveled to the region this year to learn more about the connection between Nacimiento and Juneteenth.

They set out to find out why Juneteenth is celebrated there and to observe how the village marks the important anniversary every year.

Keith and Roger have compiled their stories and will share them in this special KPRC 2 presentation called ‘Discovering Juneteenth in Mexico.’

You can watch it live on Juneteenth during KPRC 2 News at 4. Or catch an encore presentation exclusively on the KPRC 2+ livestream at 6:30 p.m.

Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ any time: