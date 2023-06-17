Man sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse of 5 girls in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A Montgomery County jury has convicted a man of sexually abusing five girls between 2015 and 2018.

Tyrone Ard, Jr., 44, was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child on June 14 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole by Judge Kathleen Hamilton.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, evidence was submitted during Ard’s trial showing that he had subjected five girls to various forms of sexual assault between 2015 and 2018.

The district attorney’s office said the case came to light when authorities were contacted about an incident in Porter, Texas where a child confided in her mother about Ard’s inappropriate advances.

After the child told her mother, the mother approached other children in the neighborhood leading to four additional victims coming forward. The district attorney’s office said these children said Ard was also physically violent and intimidated them into silence, threatening them with harm if they ever talked about the abuse.

The jury heard testimony from three of the five children. Following Ard’s guilty verdict, the remaining two children also shared their account before Judge Hamilton.

“Tyrone Ard represents the worst kind of predator,” said Prosecutor Lianne Baldridge. “He’s one who preys on innocent children and resorts to physical violence in an attempt to ensure their silence. He deserves to be separated from the rest of the community and thanks to the jury and Judge Hamilton, he will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

The trial proceedings also included testimony from the victims’ mothers, a forensic interviewer, law enforcement officials, and a licensed trauma counselor.

“In a remarkable display of bravery, the victims in this continuous sexual abuse case fearlessly testified against their abuser, defying threats of violence and intimidation,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon. “Their unwavering voices have triumphed over darkness, delivering a resounding message of justice.”