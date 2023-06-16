Man found not guilty of murdering HPD Sgt. Sean Rios in 2020 sentenced to 5 years in prison for another crime

Robert Soliz sheds a tear after hearing not guilty verdict during trial for the 2020 murder of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios

HOUSTON – Robert Soliz, the man who was found not guilty of shooting and killing a Houston police officer in 2020 during a road rage incident, was sentenced to five years in prison for another crime.

According to court documents, Soliz entered a guilty plea for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Sept. 1, 2022, apparently during the time he was jailed and accused of murdering the HPD Sargent.

Subsequently, a judge sentenced him to five years in prison.

In November 2022, Soliz was found not guilty in the fatal shooting of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios.

What happened

On Nov. 9, 2020, Rios and Soliz were both traveling on the North Freeway around 1:30 p.m. when they got into some sort of altercation.

The two men engaged in a gun battle, police said, and Rios was shot.

The officer ran into the lobby of the Taj Inn & Suites, where he collapsed and died. A hotel employee called for help.

Soliz fled the scene but was arrested 24 hours later during a traffic stop on the Katy Freeway. He was placed in the Harris County Jail and charged with murder.

He was not charged with capital murder of a police officer because it was not known if Rios, who was off duty at the time, identified himself as law enforcement.

Soliz said he did not know the victim was an officer until later that night.

During the trial, who actually initiated the road rage was a point of argument. Soliz claims the shooting was in self-defense.

Who is Robert Soliz?

Soliz has a lengthy criminal history. Records show the following charges, seven of which occurred before Sgt. Rios was killed. Records also show bond amounts varied between $100 and $10,000.