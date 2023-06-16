Deion Sanders may need to have his foot amputated as health issues continue

(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Deion Sanders speaks after being introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Colorado during a news conference Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. The spring transfer window for college football players closed with 43 scholarship players -- the equivalent of half a roster -- from coach Deion Sanders' Colorado program having entered the portal since the spring game was played on April 15. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Deion Sanders may have his left foot amputated as he continues to experience significant problems with blood flow to the area.

Sanders, who has already had two toes amputated on his left foot, allowed a camera crew to document a meeting with his medical team at the Colorado football facility in which they discussed the concerns about his health.

“You just have to understand what the risks are,” vascular surgeon Donald Jacobs told Sanders. “Things can cascade.”

Jacobs then told Colorado athletic trainer Lauren Askevold, “He could lose the foot.

