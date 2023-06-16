Deion Sanders may need to have his foot amputated as health issues continue

Deion Sanders may have his left foot amputated as he continues to experience significant problems with blood flow to the area.
Sanders, who has already had two toes amputated on his left foot, allowed a camera crew to document a meeting with his medical team at the Colorado football facility in which they discussed the concerns about his health.
“You just have to understand what the risks are,” vascular surgeon Donald Jacobs told Sanders. “Things can cascade.”
Jacobs then told Colorado athletic trainer Lauren Askevold, “He could lose the foot.