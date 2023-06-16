93º

22-year-old woman dies after crash on Highway 6 in Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Police lights (WDIV)

HOUSTON – Houston police said a 22-year-old woman died after a crash on Highway 6 Friday morning.

According to police, the crash happened in the 1300 block of South State Highway 6 at around 8:35 a.m. Friday.

Police said the victim was a passenger in a black Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound when her driver failed to maintain a single lane, drove into a ditch and rolled over.  Paramedics transported the woman to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 21-year-old man who was driving was not injured. He was questioned and released with no charges filed at this time.  The investigation is continuing.

