Damaged pickup trucks sit among debris after a tornado passed through a residential area in Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/David Erickson)

TEXAS – The youngest victim of a tornado that destroyed a small city in the Texas Panhandle and killed three people was an 11-year-old boy, authorities said Friday.

Matthew Ramirez was identified by the Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office as one of the three victims of the twister that roared through the city of Perryton on Thursday, leaving death and destruction in its wake.

Ramirez was at his family’s trailer when he died, the department said.

