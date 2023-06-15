Man unintentionally opens fire after picking up gun at H-E-B in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A man has been charged with deadly conduct after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said he accidentally fired a gun he had dropped in a store.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call of shots fired at approximately 3:21 p.m. Thursday at the HEB in the 3500 block of Rayford Road in the Spring area.

When deputies arrived, they determined that a man had dropped a gun he had been carrying on his person. When he went to pick it up, he unintentionally grabbed the trigger, which caused the gun to fire.

No one was hit by the discharged round, but two minor injuries were reported. One of the injuries was from debris caused by the gunshot and the other was due to a person reacting to the gunshot.

The sheriff’s office said the person who dropped the gun has been identified and as a result of the investigation will be charged with deadly conduct, a Class A Misdemeanor.

There is no threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said.