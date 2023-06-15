96º

LIVE

Local News

Galveston police K9 airlifted to animal hospital after being injured during warrant execution

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Galveston Police Department, K9 officer, injuries, Galveston County
Police lights (WDIV)

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A Galveston police K9 officer has been taken to the hospital after officials said it sustained serious injuries during a warrant execution in the Alvin area Thursday.

According to the Galveston Police Department, officers with the department’s Special Operations Division assisted the U.S. Marshalls Office with a warrant service in the 10200 block of County Road 941B in Alvin.

The department said during the warrant execution, Galveston Police K9 Jorka sustained serious injuries.

The K9 was airlifted by helicopter to Westbury Animal Hospital for treatment.

K9 Jorka is said to be in stable condition at this time.

It is not known how K9 Jorka was injured or any other details about the warrant execution at this time.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email