Local News

2-year-old dies after climbing arcade machine that fell on him in Galveston County

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Galveston County, Child Death
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A 2-year-old is dead after climbing onto an arcade game Wednesday afternoon, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a child injured in the 2200 block of Snapper Street in Crystal Beach around 6 p.m.

According to officials, the 2-year-old boy was climbing the arcade machine when it fell on him. His parents were located in another room at the time of the incident, and his grandmother attempted to stop him but couldn’t reach him in time, investigators added.

The sheriff’s office said they conducted an investigation and determined it to be a horrible accident.

