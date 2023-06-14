NW Harris County neighborhood on edge after shooting in broad daylight; kids were playing outside when shots rang out

Residents in a northwest Harris County community are on edge after someone fired multiple shots at a home in broad daylight.

“With stray bullets flying around I’m very concerned about any bullets going into my home,” Raneisha Stewart said.

It happened on Monday in the Plantation Lakes subdivision on Plantation Forest and Sotterley Way Drive.

The community is full of children who ride their bikes and play in the streets. One family showed KPRC bullet holes on the side of their home from a shooting in December.

Another family said they just moved in about a month ago and fears what could have happened when shots rang out on Monday.

“Raneisha, Raneisha they are shooting. They are shooting,” Stewart said.

Those are the words Raneisha Stewart heard when her mother called her on Monday.

“Just like we hear every day in the news where stray bullets are flying and entering homes and killing children,” she said.

She is thankful no stray bullets hit her home on Plantation Forest Drive, but one bullet pierced through her next door neighbor’s car.

“So, the people had to be coming from this direction if the car is shot right here,” Stewart said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, someone fired multiple shots at the home where a bullet hit the car in the driveway. The homeowner told officers he walked outside to meet a friend and two other people walked up and started shooting.

“I have a 7 and 10-year-old so he was outside when this was happening. I was screaming bloody murder for him luckily, he moved to the back,” one person said.

A resident who did not want to be identified said her home was hit by stray bullets last year.

“This was Christmas Eve, they shot up our house from that direction, our neighbors house,” the person said.

Residents said some families are moving because of the crime but Stewart said it needs to be addressed.

“I think that we as a community, as a society, we as a nation need to do better,” she said.

The Harris County Sheriff Office said the suspects fled on foot to a nearby apartment and no arrests have been made. Detectives are still speaking with homeowners and looking for surveillance footage.