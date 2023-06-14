‘He had no shame’: Woman says man took picture up her dress while she was shopping at Walmart in West Houston

A trip to Walmart will be hard for one woman to forget after she said a man took an inappropriate picture of her as she shopped.

She doesn’t want to be identified, but she did want to share her story to make sure other people don’t become victims.

While at a Walmart on Kirkwood in west Houston, the woman said a suspicious man who was pretending to be a shopper caught her off guard.

“I didn’t realize he was following me around,” the woman said.

She says the man made a bold move near the cleaning supplies aisle.

“I felt the phone rubbing against my calf leg, and saw the camera, and heard the click of a photo being taken,” she said.

The man had somehow managed to take a photo up her dress.

“When that happened, I immediately said, ‘Hey!’ That’s when he dropped whatever item was in his hand, and he started taking off towards the front of the store,” she said.

The woman says she immediately notified management at the store and urged them to check the cameras. She says the violator was caught on surveillance video leaving, and the employees were able to get a clear picture of the suspect’s car and license plate in the parking lot.

When confronted by KPRC 2 about the situation, Walmart released the following statement:

“We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable shopping experience at our store. We are aware of the allegation and will work with law enforcement throughout their investigation.”

The woman filed a police report and said she’s hoping the perpetrator is caught.

“How many women, how many children have been in the store that he’s been doing this to, and he has gotten away with this? You feel violated,” she said.

Now she is warning everyone to stay vigilant, so they don’t become a victim.

“I just want to let everyone out there in the Houston community know that they definitely need to be on guard and be on alert,” she said. “The likelihood of him doing this to others is 100% yes, because he was very smooth, very at ease doing it. He had no shame,” the woman added.