Local News

2 flown to hospital after crash on FM 529 in west Harris County; roadway shut down

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Crash on FM 529 (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HARRIS COUNTY – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said two people have been flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital after a crash on FM 529 in west Harris County.

The crash happened on FM 529 at Bartlett Road at around 12:20 p.m.

All lanes of FM 529 are closed as crews investigate and work to clear the scene.

The HCSO Vehicular Crimes Unit is on the scene.

