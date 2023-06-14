2 flown to hospital after crash on FM 529 in west Harris County; roadway shut down

HARRIS COUNTY – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said two people have been flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital after a crash on FM 529 in west Harris County.

The crash happened on FM 529 at Bartlett Road at around 12:20 p.m.

@HCSO_VCD is responding to a major crash at 27886 FM 529 @ Bartlett Rd, involving two vehicles. EMS responded to the scene and three Life Flights have been requested. 529 is shut down. Traffic is being diverted to Bartlett and Pitts. Alternate route may be County Rd 2855 or

All lanes of FM 529 are closed as crews investigate and work to clear the scene.

The HCSO Vehicular Crimes Unit is on the scene.