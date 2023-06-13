91º

WATCH LIVE: 3 people taken to hospital after part of Friendswood High School’s roof collapsed during construction

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Officials say three people have reportedly been taken to the hospital after they were reportedly injured when a roof collapsed at Friendswood High School Tuesday afternoon.

According to school officials, a part of the high school was under construction.

At some point while workers were at the location, a part of the roof reportedly collapsed.

It is unclear the current condition of the construction workers.

Friendswood first responders are on the way to the school, Fire Chief Stan Koslowski confirmed.

Friendswood ISD officials released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to report an unfortunate incident that occurred at Friendswood High School. It is our understanding at this time that there was a partial roof collapse, resulting in several injuries. Our prayers go out to the workers and their families during this difficult time.

We are working with emergency personnel and will share more information when it becomes available.”

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

