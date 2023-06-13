‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak announces he will retire next year

ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 10: 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak attends a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season at Epcot Center at Walt Disney World on October 10, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

It’s time for somebody else to take a spin.

Pat Sajak, who has hosted the syndicated game show “Wheel of Fortune” for more than 40 years, announced in a tweet Monday night that he plans to step down next year.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak said. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months.

“Many thanks to you all.”

