‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak tries to body slam contestant after Tuesday night’s ‘perfect game’

ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 10: 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak attends a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season at Epcot Center at Walt Disney World on October 10, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – A contestant on the popular game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is going viral after host Pat Sajak tried to body slam him after he swept the game during Tuesday evening’s episode.

Fred Fletcher Jackson, a drama teacher who claims he’s also a professional wrestler, was seen solving every puzzle given to him correctly, beating out his two co-contestants.

He eventually won a total prize package of $75,800.

Sajak said during the show that it’s “very rare” for someone to sweep the game.

During the clip, Sajak asked the other contestants jokingly if they wanted him to “body slam” Jackson.

After winning the “Final Spin,” Sajak was seen running toward Jackson and attempted to armlock him in a playful manner.

“Genuinely, he got me,” Jackson told Maggie Sajak in an interview on Instagram. “I was trying to counter his hammerlock that he had me in. I was trying to get behind him and I wasn’t going anywhere.”

Watch the full video clip here.