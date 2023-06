HCSO units responded to the 18600 block of Van Rd after the body was discovered adjacent to the roadway.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating the death of a person whose body was found on Tuesday.

Investigators said it appears the body had been there for several days.

It was not immediately known if the person died due to natural causes or if any foul play was involved.