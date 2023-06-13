Air conditioning system at George Bush Intercontinental Airport nearly back to being ‘fully operational’

HOUSTON – Travelers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport are noticing a big difference Tuesday following reports of a malfunctioning air condition system.

People had to endure uncomfortable conditions on Monday after two of the airport’s six air conditioning chillers went out Sunday.

Airport leaders said they immediately ordered temporary chillers. Fans and portable air conditioning units were put around the airport.

Overnight, maintenance crews partially repaired the affected chillers and the temporary ones are continuing to help cool the terminals. “I think it feels great, I think they did a great job getting it back up and going,” passenger Kim Jones said. Jones is headed to Minneapolis and said she didn’t feel a difference.

“I like to bundle up and kinda take a nap, but I’m glad they got it fixed because I would’ve been very hot with my sweater,” Jones said. There is no word yet on when the repairs will be complete.

Airport officials told KPRC 2 the system should “hold normal temperatures” throughout the day.