GALVESTON, Texas – A family is mourning the loss of a father who drowned while visiting Beachside Village in Galveston with his children.

Officials say the 38-year-old was near Galveston West End beach on Tuesday around 2:10 p.m. when the tragedy occurred.

The man was said to have been with his two sons at the time of his death.

After the water took him over, he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:08 p.m.