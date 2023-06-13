2 injured after chase ends in crash on Westheimer; bicyclist killed in separate crash nearby

HOUSTON – Two people were transported to the hospital after a high-speed chase that resulted in a crash in west Houston Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash happened in the 7500 block of Westheimer.

According to Harris County Precinct 1, a truck owner located in the 900 block of Omar in Woodland Heights reported his tailgate, which has a tracker, was stolen just before 5 a.m. Investigators tracked the tailgate and the suspect to an apartment complex off West Gulf Bank.

Once the suspect noticed deputy constables, he took off and a 30-minute pursuit allegedly ensued.

Investigators said the suspect traveled all the way to 45 North and 249, then to 290 to 610 and to Westheimer.

Once the suspect exited Westheimer, deputies said he increased his speed to more than 90 mph while running a red light. He collided with a driver that was making a left turn, Precinct 1 said. Both the suspect and the person he hit were transported to the hospital.

The suspect faces charges of felony evading, felony theft and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said a bicyclist was fatally struck on Westheimer as well, but in a separate crash. Investigators are trying to determine if the crashes are someone related.