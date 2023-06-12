Notable women honored at Texas Women Veterans Day celebration at City Hall

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Office of Veterans and Military Affairs celebrated Texas Women Veterans Day with notable honorees on the 75th Anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act Monday.

The city recognized six honorees ranging in age from 75 to 104.

The Women’s Armed Services Integration Act became law on June 12, 1948, enabling women to serve as permanent, regular members of the armed forces in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force.

Texas Women Veterans Day serves as a reminder of the brave women who have proudly served in our armed forces throughout history.

“Their dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment to protect our nation deserve our utmost respect and admiration,” as quoted in the release.

The 2023 honorees are as follows: