Man struck by bullet crashes into parked vehicles, dies in north Houston

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man was shot before crashing into parked vehicles and dying in north Houston Monday, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD and the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting in the Northgate Apartments parking lot located at 11960 Airline Dr.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located an SUV that had struck multiple vehicles. They found the victim inside the SUV with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead as HFD was treating him, authorities said.

Investigators canvassed the area and said they found multiple shell casings on the other side of the lot.

No suspects have been arrested in the shooting.

