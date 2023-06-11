1 dead, multiple injured after shooting in Crosby

CROSBY – One person is dead and multiple people have been reported shot in the Crosby area Sunday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 12000 block of Crosby-Lynching around 4 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said four to five people were shot. Two were taken to a hospital on Barrett Road and two others were transported to another hospital.

Investigators are responding to two scenes, the original shooting location and another location where one of the victims was found dead in the 100 block of Reuben White.