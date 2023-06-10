84º

Body found in Sheldon Reservoir in east Harris County, sheriff’s office investigating

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man’s body was found in the Sheldon Reservoir in east Harris County on Saturday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene at 13571 Garrett Road around 8 a.m.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office dive team helped remove a submerged GMC Yukon truck from the reservoir. The vehicle was thought to be unoccupied and reported stolen. It is unknown if these incidents are related. Law enforcement has not released additional information.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will update this article with the latest details when we receive more information.

