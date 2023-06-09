Police investigating reported body inside truck at west Houston storage facility

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a body was reported in a U-Haul truck at a west Houston storage facility.

Northwest officers are at 10200 Katy Freeway investigating a report of a body located inside a truck. 202 pic.twitter.com/08yZxshmCp — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 9, 2023

Houston police said at 5:15 p.m. Friday, an anonymous call came in stating that there was a body inside the truck at the facility in the 10200 block of the Katy Freeway.

Police shared a tweet and a photo of the scene and said they are investigating the report.