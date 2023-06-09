89º

Police investigating reported body inside truck at west Houston storage facility

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Body reported in U-Haul truck (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a body was reported in a U-Haul truck at a west Houston storage facility.

Houston police said at 5:15 p.m. Friday, an anonymous call came in stating that there was a body inside the truck at the facility in the 10200 block of the Katy Freeway.

Police shared a tweet and a photo of the scene and said they are investigating the report.

