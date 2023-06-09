PHOTOS: Storms topple trees, cause damages in Houston area

HOUSTON – A lot of Houstonians are cleaning up from Thursday night’s storm in northwest Harris County and hundreds are still dealing with power outages.

According to CenterPoint, there were more than 2,800 customers affected by the outages in the area.

There were downed trees and power lines dangling in the streets. The wind and rain were so powerful during the storm that some trees were toppled, and power lines fell on top of cars.

More damage was reported on Bammel North Houston. A viewer shared a video with KPRC 2 after officials said lightning hit an apartment complex, which caused it to catch on fire.

According to CenterPoint, it may take some time for the power to be restored as crews continue to survey the damage Friday.

See photos of some of the storm damage below:

Apartment fire, damages reported as lightning, thunderstorms hit Houston area (KPRC 2)

