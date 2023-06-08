‘Priceless collectibles,’ equipment allegedly stolen from Houston-based children’s cancer charity

HOUSTON – A Houston non-profit organization that helps child cancer patients suffered a devastating setback after their storage unit was allegedly burglarized on Sunday.

Snowdrop Foundation Assistant Director Cindy Waylan said she received a call Monday from CubeSmart on Katy Freeway saying that their storage unit had been broken into.

“By the time I got there, I realized it was more than a quick grab. They busted the roll-up door and took the sound equipment and the autographed guitars,” Waylan is quoted saying in a news release.

According to Waylan, a majority of the charity’s funds are raised through four annual events. The stolen sound equipment, which is normally used for all four events, is not only a “financial hit,” but could also impact the organization’s ability to hold those fundraising events.

Waylan said guitars that were reportedly stolen were autographed by a musician or celebrity and were scheduled to be auctioned off at an annual gala in November.

“Some of the priceless collectibles taken were signed by ZZ Top, including the late Dusty Hill, so that can never be replaced, Dan Aykroyd, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Neil Geraldo and Pat Benatar, and several others,” the release said.

Snowdrop Foundation's ZZ Top guitar that was stolen (Snowdrop Foundation)

“We’re helping childhood cancer patients,” Waylan said. “That’s who they stole from.”

The estimated cost to replace the stolen sound system is over $4,000, Waylan estimated. The bigger loss is reportedly the projected auction amounts for each guitar.

Signed guitar from Steven Tyler (Snowdrop Foundation)

While the organization said the Houston Police Department does have video footage of the robberies, CubeSmart allegedly will not give permission to release it publicly.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) for Incident No: 802119-23.

Snowdrop Foundation is known for providing scholarships to college-bound pediatric cancer patients and childhood cancer survivors while also supporting research efforts at Texas Children’s Cancer Center.

If you would like to donate to the foundation or would like to contact them personally, go to www.snowdropfoundation.org.