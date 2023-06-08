Firefighter injured battling blaze at storage facility in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A firefighter was hospitalized Wednesday night while battling a blaze at a storage facility in northwest Harris County.

According to officials, a fire broke out at the business in the 22300 block of Tomball Parkway around 9 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find flames consuming at least three units. Crews from Klein, Cy-Creek and Tomball fire departments were able to contain the blaze to at least a third of the building.

The fire was stubborn and household contents made it difficult to extinguish it completely for several hours, officials said. More than 60 units were affected.

One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating to determine a cause.