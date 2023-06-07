Scammers mask Houston’s BARC shelter phone number, demand money for release of missing pets

HOUSTON – Houston’s BARC Animal Shelter is warning of a scam that has targeted several people, including the owner of one dog that’s been missing for more than a week.

Pipa, a 10-year-old chihuahua mix described by her owner as full of life, dug under a fence and escaped from her home near I-610 and Yale Street on May 28.

“She’s been my constant companion day in and day out through everything in life,” Pipa’s owner, who asked to not be identified, told KPRC 2.

Pipa’s family put up missing flyers and posted them on social media, including a contact phone number. Six days after Pipa disappeared, the phone rang.

“When I got the caller I.D., it said City of Houston, so I immediately answered it,” Pipa’s owner said

The caller advised Pipa had been found and was going through intake at the city’s BARC shelter on Carr Street.

Pipa’s owner searched the phone number online and verified that it belonged to BARC.

The caller told her they needed a $79 fee to release Pipa for pickup, and advised it needed to be done quickly before the shelter closed for the day. She agreed to pay over the phone.

“They were having trouble processing my credit card [and said] that I needed to pay through another form,” Pipa’s owner said.

After about 30 minutes of dealing with credit card problems, the caller suggested Cash App as a different form. Pipa’s owner agreed and sent the money using the app.

“I just was ecstatic to think that, you know, I was getting her back,” she said.

She sent a family friend to BARC as soon as the payment went through, but the shelter had already closed for the day and the gate was locked, despite the caller telling her they’d stay late until Pipa got picked up.

“I really thought Pipa was coming home,” she said. “At that moment ... I had to fight back the tears,” she said.

The fraudsters have kept trying to use her frozen credit card, and her bank continues declining each attempt.

According to the city, at least six people have reported being contacted by someone claiming to be from BARC.

BARC posted an alert about the scam on Facebook, advising that it will never ask for payment over the phone. Anyone who is contacted by BARC and is asked for payment should hang up, the post said.

SCAM ALERT! Someone is calling Houston residents who have recently lost pets using a phone number masked to show BARC's... Posted by BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions on Saturday, June 3, 2023

Pipa’s owner still has no signs of her, but desperately hopes to get her back soon.

“I don’t know what kind of person would take advantage of a situation like this, especially when a pet means so much to so many people,” she said.