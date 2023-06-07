‘I want to know the truth’: Mother wants answers after woman’s body found in suitcase in north Harris County

A family wants answers after a woman’s body was found in a suitcase in north Harris County. Loved ones identified the woman as 39-year-old Allison Lozano.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A family wants answers after a woman’s body was found in a suitcase in north Harris County. Loved ones identified the woman as 39-year-old Allison Lozano.

Allison Lozano (Family of Allison Lozano)

“Allison was a beautiful, loving person who was selflessly and tragically taken from us. Allison is a daughter, a mother, a sister, a cousin, and she was the happiest person anyone could ever know,” said Allison’s mother, Alice Rodriguez.

The gruesome discovery happened on May 7 near Imperial Valley Drive and Parrametta Lane, not far from the North Freeway and FM 1960. Detectives said a couple walking their dog flagged down a deputy and said they believed a body was in the roadway. Lozano’s body was so badly decomposed, investigators said it was hard to make out her gender.

Allison Lozano and Alice Rodriguez (Family of Allison Lozano)

“I don’t know how anyone could treat my daughter so disrespectfully. She was a human being,” said Rodriquez.

Rodriquez said the last time she spoke with her daughter was April 18 and 19. She said Lozano told her she was going to stay at a homeless shelter. At this time, it’s unclear who last saw her and where.

“I want to know the truth. I want to know what happened to her. Whatever that may be. I just, I just need to know. I just need to know what happened,” said Rodriquez.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are working all leads and tips, but no suspects have been named. They are still waiting for the medical examiner’s results. Lozano’s family is asking for anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

