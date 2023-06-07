Crime Stoppers looking for person accused in 2021 fatal shooting of man with stray bullet in Houston’s southside

Crime Stoppers is looking for the person accused of shooting and killing another individual with a stray bullet in the southside of Houston.

On Sept. 19, 2021, the suspect shot a firearm “recklessly” and shot the victim in the head with a stray bullet, according to the Houston Police Department. The incident took place in the 6300 block of Allegheny Street, and the victim died from their injuries.

The suspect fled from the area and drove south on Peerless Street. They were driving a 2015-2017 four-door gray Chrysler 200.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for tips that result in the charge and/or arrest of the suspect. To call authorities, dial 713-222-8477 or submit a tip online here.