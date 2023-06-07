Bill increasing criminal penalties for catalytic converter thefts signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott

A bill that would create criminal penalties for catalytic converter thefts and allow prosecutors the possibility of treating the theft as organized crime has been signed into law.

Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 224, also known as the “Deputy Darren Almendarez Act” into law on Tuesday.

The act was named after Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez. Almendarez was killed in 2022 while trying to stop suspects from stealing his catalytic converters when he was off duty.

The bill enhances criminal penalties for offenses involving a catalytic converter.

The bill was written by State Senator Carol Alvarado, District 6 (D-Houston).