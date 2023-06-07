89º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Bill increasing criminal penalties for catalytic converter thefts signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: SB 224, Catalytic Converter, theft, Darren Almendarez Act, Texas Legislature
Gov. Greg Abbott signs bills (Office of the Texas Governor)

A bill that would create criminal penalties for catalytic converter thefts and allow prosecutors the possibility of treating the theft as organized crime has been signed into law.

Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 224, also known as the “Deputy Darren Almendarez Act” into law on Tuesday.

The act was named after Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez. Almendarez was killed in 2022 while trying to stop suspects from stealing his catalytic converters when he was off duty.

The bill enhances criminal penalties for offenses involving a catalytic converter.

The bill was written by State Senator Carol Alvarado, District 6 (D-Houston).

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email