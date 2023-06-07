Charges filed against woman accused of causing dozens of flight delays after getting onto runway at Bush Airport

Charges have been filed against a woman whose actions temporarily caused the shutdown of all air travel Tuesday evening at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Ivori H. Howard, 22, was charged with impairing or interrupting operation of critical infrastructure facility.

According to Houston Airports, Howard breached the secured perimeter of the airport and gained access to the airfield around 8:30 p.m. The runway, 15L, was immediately shut down as Houston police and airport operations crews responded to detain the trespasser.

The runway was back in operation around 8:45 p.m., officials said.

The breach reportedly caused at least 43 delays.

“After investigating, Houston Airports determined the woman gained access to the airfield under a portion of perimeter fence that meets federal regulation,” officials said. “Houston Airports worked with TSA to close the gap in the portion of fencing by welding additional security infrastructure.”

The shutdown caused monetary damage, inconvenience to all travelers who had their flights stopped and a great threat to the safety of all Bush Airport due to the stoppage of planes on the ground on a moment’s notice, according to the DA’s Office.

A bond has not been set at the time of this writing.