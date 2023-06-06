VIDEO: Police looking for teen who stole about $75,000 in jewelry from store at Willowbrook Mall, authorities say

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said it is looking for a teenager who is accused of stealing $75,000 worth of items from a jewelry store at gunpoint at the Willowbrook Mall on May 28.

Authorities are searching for 19-year-old Fabian Phillip Navarro. He was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Navarro went into the store at approximately 2:30 p.m. There was video footage of the incident that showed he first pretended to be a customer.

He later took out a gun and jumped over the counter. A woman employee tried to prevent the robbery, and they struggled. The teenager then pointed the firearm at the employee.

Police said the suspect made threats he would hurt her if she stopped him.

Navarro took several pieces of jewelry, jumped over the counter, and left.

If you have any information about this robbery, you should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Tipsters who send information that leads to the arrest of the suspect could receive a reward of up to $5,000. Residents can also submit tips online by going here.