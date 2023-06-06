Suspects assault teen employee, snatch wig, bust nails after being told to order using kiosk at McDonald’s in Harris Co.

A recent high school graduate is traumatized after three suspects attacked her during her shift at a McDonald’s restaurant on Monday afternoon, before snatching her wig and busting at least two of her fingernails.

It happened at a McDonald’s off FM-1960 in northwest Harris County.

The victim, 18-year-old Aniyah Brown, told only KPRC 2 that the attack came after another employee told a female suspect to use a digital kiosk to place her order, rather than ordering directly with a clerk.

“We were really short-staffed, and we just got out of a rush. So everybody was still like trying to catch up and be situated,” Brown said.

The female suspect wanted to use cash and claimed she didn’t know how to use the digital kiosk, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brown, who’s in her first job and saving for college, said she’s used to taking heat from customers who often complain and are angry.

“They’re always coming in yelling, arguing, cussing,” she said, after a year working at the restaurant.

But she had never seen or experienced what she did on Monday.

After the back-and-forth about using the kiosk, the female suspect left the restaurant but quickly returned with two males.

All three jumped the counter and began beating on Brown.

“The first one was hitting me. We were fighting, and then the other two that came pulled my hair, trying to hit,” Brown said.

Her mother rushed to the restaurant. Deputies and an ambulance responded as well.

“When she called me, she was crying and screaming. And she was like, ‘Mom, come help me,’” Brown’s mother Necole Boudreaux said. “Just humiliated by the sheer fact that someone snatched her hair, her nails, and just tried to beat her down and tear down her spirit.”

The suspects fled the scene and the sheriff’s office has not released a specific description of them nor the car they left in.

The traumatizing experience leaves Brown shaken about the idea of returning to work at the restaurant.

“It’s really in the air for me coming back. I don’t know how I feel about that,” she said.

KPRC 2 reached out to McDonald’s late Monday about the incident but has not heard back. The sheriff’s office assault unit will investigate.