Houston AAMA’s Work and Learn Center offers free career training for local young adults

Did you know that the Houston area is home to around 110,000 opportunity youth and young adults – defined by the Kinder Institute as young people between the ages 16 to 24 who neither work nor attend school.

The reason in many cases include institutional obstacles, limited access to guidance, and feelings of disconnection that may challenge these young people’s ability to thrive in their environment. AAMA’s Work and Learn Center offers a pathway for opportunity for youth to define and pursue their goals for their education, employment, finances, and personal lives. Through engaging workshops, peer-to-peer learning, and hands-on projects, AAMA’s 6-week Design, and Digital Literacy program provides students with paid training in career readiness, web development, digital literacy, and graphic design.

D’Jomme Adia, MSW, Work and Learn Center Manager at AAMA and Jacqueline Ibarra, graduate of the Work and Learn Center, joined KPRC 2+ Now to share how the center is making an impact.

In addition, the nonprofit organization offers personalized career counseling and opportunities to connect with employers to help students implement this training outside of the classroom and take steps to achieving their individual goals.

Right now, AAMA is registering opportunity youth for its next 6-week cohort kicking off on June 5, 2023. We would very much like to work with you in creating more awareness about this excellent opportunity for Houston youth.

