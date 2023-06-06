Feast your eyes on history, visit new ‘Traveling the World at Sea: The Story of Battleship Texas’ exhibit in July

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The USS Texas is towed down the Houston Ship Channel, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Baytown, Texas. The vessel, which was commissioned in 1914 and served in both World War I and World War II, is being towed to a dry dock in Galveston where it will undergo an extensive $35 million repair. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Railroad Museum is setting up a new exhibit about the historic Battleship Texas.

The museum is working with the Galveston Center for Transportation, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and the Battleship Texas Foundation for the “Traveling the World at Sea: The Story of Battleship Texas” event.

The exhibit will set sail on July 1 and run until Jan. 31, 2024. The ship was the first memorial battleship.

It is the last dreadnought battleship that was used in World War I and World War II. She assisted service members near the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

The ship was present during D-Day, Okinawa and Iwo Jima. She was used during several missions like Operation Torch, Overlord-Neptune, Magic Carpet Ride, Iceberg, and Detachment.

During World War I, the ship had a crew of 1,000 men, and there were 1,800 people aboard during World War II.

Battleship Texas was used by the United States Navy from 1914-1948. She traveled 728,000 miles all over the world. The ship has stopped in Iceland and sailed south to Chile.

The exhibit will give people a tour of the career of the battleship.

The ship can now be found in Galveston at the Gulf Copper Drydock and Ship Repair. It is being renovated, and people can get a glimpse of her across Pier 21.

There will also be special events at the museum and speakers to share more information about the vessel.

“It’s an experience. It’s living history,” the Galveston Railroad Museum said.

The museum is located at 2602 Santa Fe Place and is open every day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ticket Prices

Adults $12

Seniors and military service members: $9

Kids ages 3-12: $6

Kids ages 2 and under: free

The museum invites schools to visit them.

For more information, go here.