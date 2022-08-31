PHOTOS: See images of historic Battleship Texas as it makes milestone journey to Galveston for $35M repair

See images of the historic Battleship Texas as it made a milestone journey to Galveston for $35M repair

SAN JACINTO, Texas – The historic Battleship Texas is making a milestone journey to Galveston from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site Wednesday.

The 105-year-old vessel will undergo an extensive $35 million repair at Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation’s shipyard to fix the hull, a news release states.

The project group dedicated to repairing the Battleship Texas includes the Battleship Texas Foundation, Valkor Energy Services and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Here are some photos that were captured as the iconic battleship made its journey:

What to know about Battleship Texas

The ship was commissioned in 1914 and participated in some of the most significant naval battles in both world wars.

It carried soldiers home from across the Pacific following Japan’s surrender in World War II.

The Battleship Texas became the first battleship memorial in the United States when it was decommissioned back in 1948.