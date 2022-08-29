Battleship Texas will make milestone journey to Galveston for $35M repair

This May 14, 2012, photo shows the Battleship Texas in its berth along the Houston Ship Channel in La Porte, Texas. Friday marks the 100th anniversary of the day the ship entered the water at the Newport News Shipbuilding construction site in Virginia. Now part of the Texas state parks system and awaiting a restoration project, It's the oldest surviving U.S. battleship and the only American battleship to participate in World War I and World War II. (AP Photo/Michael Graczyk)

GALVESTON – The iconic Battleship Texas will make a milestone journey to Galveston on Wednesday from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, according to a news release.

Once in Galveston, the 105-year-old vessel will undergo an extensive $35 million repair at Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation’s shipyard to fix the hull, the release states.

The project group dedicated to repairing the Battleship Texas includes the Battleship Texas Foundation, Valkor Energy Services and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

About the Battleship Texas

The ship was commissioned in 1914 and is the last big-gun battleship in the U.S. naval fleet.

The ship participated in some of the most significant naval battles in both world wars.

It carried soldiers home from across the Pacific following Japan’s surrender in World War II.

The Battleship Texas became the first battleship memorial in the United States when it was decommissioned back in 1948.

Scares on the ship?

The battleship has been a popular site for paranormal activity, where people have claimed to hear unexplained noises and witness other bizarre activity. There is also a ghost figure that has been seen moving around the vessel and hanging out on different decks. He’s usually smiling at people.