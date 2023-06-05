What’s with the pink blanket at the Antonio Armstrong Jr. trial?

HOUSTON – A pink blanket has been making daily appearances in the third murder trial of Antonio Armstrong Jr.

You may think it’s because it gets cold in the 178th Criminal Courtroom, but there is a deeper meaning behind the blanket.

Defense attorney Rick DeToto has made the pink blanket a symbol of what he says is Armstrong Jr.’s innocence.

During the voir dire process, DeToto told potential jurors all Americans are treated equally and born innocent under our laws. He said that innocence is a veil that covers each of us and remains there until a jury takes that privilege away.

Antonio Armstrong Jr. grandmother holding a pink blanket. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

After the jury was selected, we found the blanket being carried in the arms of Armstrong Jr.’s grandmother.

The third trial against Armstrong Jr. starts Monday. Armstrong is accused of shooting and killing his parents while they slept in their southwest Houston home in 2016. He was just 16 years old at the time.

The trial is expected to last a month.

