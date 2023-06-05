77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Baby rescued from Sims Bayou after chase suspect drives car into water in southeast Houston, police say

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department
A baby was rescued after a man drove his car into Sims Bayou during a police chase on Sunday in Houston, according to authorities. (kprc)

HOUSTON – A baby was rescued from Sims Bayou after a man drove his car into the water during a police chase on Sunday in southeast Houston, according to law enforcement.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Mini Cooper, then a pursuit began. The vehicle eventually arrived at the 7900 block of Grove Ridge Drive around 11:45 p.m.

17-year-old dead, 3 injured after home catches fire possibly due to lightning strike in northwest Harris County

Authorities said the suspect drove into the bayou, but he tried to open the back door of the vehicle. He later told officers his child, younger than 2 years old was in the car.

The car went into the water and officers jumped in after it. They were able to rescue the child.

The suspect then tried swimming across the bayou to get away. Police swam after him, and he was later arrested. The man was charged with evading authorities and child endangerment.

The child was taken to the hospital for observation.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email