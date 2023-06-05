Baby rescued from Sims Bayou after chase suspect drives car into water in southeast Houston, police say

A baby was rescued after a man drove his car into Sims Bayou during a police chase on Sunday in Houston, according to authorities.

HOUSTON – A baby was rescued from Sims Bayou after a man drove his car into the water during a police chase on Sunday in southeast Houston, according to law enforcement.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Mini Cooper, then a pursuit began. The vehicle eventually arrived at the 7900 block of Grove Ridge Drive around 11:45 p.m.

17-year-old dead, 3 injured after home catches fire possibly due to lightning strike in northwest Harris County

Authorities said the suspect drove into the bayou, but he tried to open the back door of the vehicle. He later told officers his child, younger than 2 years old was in the car.

The car went into the water and officers jumped in after it. They were able to rescue the child.

The suspect then tried swimming across the bayou to get away. Police swam after him, and he was later arrested. The man was charged with evading authorities and child endangerment.

The child was taken to the hospital for observation.