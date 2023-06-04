69º

Interstate 45 and Highway 59 closures reported due to crashes

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

At least one person died in a crash Sunday on Interstate 45. (kprc)

HOUSTON – All of the mainlanes on Interstate 45 Gulf northbound at Monroe Road in Houston are closed Sunday because of a fatal crash. The left shoulder and right shoulder lanes are also closed.

One vehicle was at the scene, and it flipped over. At least one person died in the crash.

Highway 59 southwest northbound is closed near Shepherd Drive in the city Sunday also due to a crash. All of the mainlanes are closed and the left and right shoulder lanes.

Video of the crash showed at least one vehicle was involved. The car crashed into the cement base of a highway street sign.

A part of Highway 59 was closed due to a crash. (kprc)

