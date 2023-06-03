Man shot in struggle with police following chase in north Houston

A man was shot in a struggle with law enforcement after being chased by police Saturday in north Houston.

HOUSTON – A man was shot in a struggle with law enforcement after being chased by police Saturday in north Houston.

An officer was heading southbound on the Highway 59 feeder road around 3:15 a.m., then he was flagged down by a person in a red vehicle. They told law enforcement a black vehicle was stolen.

Sister shoots brother after baby chokes on mint in Houston’s southside, police say

Police tried to follow the black car, which got into a one-vehicle crash.

A 33-year-old man was driving and later got out of the vehicle and ran into a parking lot on the corner of Highway 59 and Little York Road.

Police chased the man. The suspect took out a pistol and the officer gave commands, but the man did not comply. They struggled over the gun, and the suspect’s weapon went off several times. The man was shot in the arm and wrist.

A second security officer heard the gunshots and arrived in the area to assist the officer. They later arrested the suspect, and he was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The other officers were OK. Law enforcement said it later discovered the vehicle has not been reported as stolen.

Charges are still pending for the suspect, who has not been identified.

Investigators are looking into the case, and officers do not know who flagged down police.

If you have any information about the case, please call police at 713-308-3600.