Dickinson missing man shot, death being investigated as homicide

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

A Dickinson, Texas missing man’s death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Dickinson Police Department. (i45NOW)

DICKINSON, Texas – A Dickinson, Texas missing man’s death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Dickinson Police Department.

Demarcus George, 29, was reported missing on Tuesday, but his family said they had not heard from him since Sunday.

The man’s body was found on Thursday on a bank behind an abandoned apartment complex near Spruce Drive and Tanglewood Drive. The area was hard to access.

Officials had initially said there were not any signs of foul play. On Friday, the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that George was shot, and this is now a homicide investigation.

If you know anything about the case, call police at 281-337-4700 at extension one.

