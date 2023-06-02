75º

LIVE

Local News

Multiple fire agencies battling blaze at church in Dickinson

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Dickinson, Galveston County, Fire, Church Fire
Firefighters battling fire in Dickinson (KPRC)

DICKINSON, Texas – Firefighters in Galveston County are battling a fire that broke out at a church in Dickinson Friday morning.

Officials with Dickinson Fire Department arrived at the Faith Lutheran Church in the 800 block of FM 517 at around 6 p.m.

Fire departments from League City, Santa Fe, and others assisted in battling the blaze.

Officials said the rear building of the church collapsed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

KPRC 2 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email