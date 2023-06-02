Multiple fire agencies battling blaze at church in Dickinson

DICKINSON, Texas – Firefighters in Galveston County are battling a fire that broke out at a church in Dickinson Friday morning.

Officials with Dickinson Fire Department arrived at the Faith Lutheran Church in the 800 block of FM 517 at around 6 p.m.

Fire departments from League City, Santa Fe, and others assisted in battling the blaze.

Officials said the rear building of the church collapsed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

KPRC 2 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.